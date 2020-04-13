Please Tell Us Your City

  • Meru partners with major Indian banks for essential employee commute

Meru partners with major Indian banks for essential employee commute

April 13, 2020, 08:00 AM IST by Santosh Nair
Meru partners with major Indian banks for essential employee commute

- Collaborates with SBI, Kotak Mahindra, Barclays, RBL and Union Bank for employee commute

- Additional 800 cabs to be deployed in the coming weeks

Meru, the app-based ride-hailing cab operator has partnered with major banks like SBI, Kotak Mahindra, Barclays, RBL and Union Bank to provide travel services to their employees. 

During these challenging times, Meru is providing its ozone-sanitised fleet for their essential daily office commute. This unique ozone treatment is done by releasing ozone (O3) air into every cab which reduces the effect of viruses and other germs.

The company has also educated its driver-partners to use alcohol-based sanitisers, wear face-masks (replaced at intervals), encourage cashless payment to minimise personal touch, and maintain social-distancing.

Exterior

As you’d already know, to deal with the outbreak of COVID-19, most organisations are currently working remotely, but due to government regulations, major Indian banks continue to function. So, Meru’s solution comes at a time when transportation seems to be a continuous cause of concern due to the current lockdown restrictions.

As of date, Meru has deployed 200 vehicles to provide safe, hygienic and stress-free commute. This will be followed by an additional 800 cabs in the weeks to come. Neeraj Gupta, CEO, Meru Mobility Tech, said, “With banking sector providing essential support during this lockdown, and public transportation being ceased in most of the cities, we at Meru have undertaken to support our bank employees. Our partnership with banks will help keep our economy running while following the government guidelines for containing COVID-19.”

