British racing legend Stirling Moss passes away at 90

Mercurial British racing legend, Sir Stirling Moss passed away earlier today in London, UK. He was 90-years old. In a career spanning 14-years, Moss raced across different disciplines and won 212 races of the 529 races he participated in. He was often described as 'the greatest driver never to win the World Championship'. Let’s take a closer look at his illustrious career, arch rivals and some of his best race victories.

Sir Stirling Moss started his career in 1948, but his first major victory came at the 1950 RAC Tourist Trophy on the Dundrod circuit in Northern Ireland, on his 21st birthday in a Jaguar XK120. At the peak of his career, Moss would compete in as many as 62 races annually and drove for 84 different carmakers in his racing career.

Over the course of his career, Sir Stirling Moss raced against some of the top racing drivers of his era, with the most prominent one being five-time Formula One champion - Juan Manuel Fangio. Fangio was Stirling Moss’s teammate and arch rival at Mercedes-Benz, and according to him, also his friend and mentor. Other than that, he also raced against Ferrari’s Alberto Ascari and Mike Hawthorn.

Stirling Moss was also one of the fiercest drivers in racing history and was known for his high-risk antiques. Listed below are some of his best races.

1955 Mille Miglia

One of Moss’s most famous wins was Italy’s thousand-mile 1955 Mille Miglia road race. It is described as the 'most iconic single day's drive in motor racing history.' Moss completed the race in ten hours and seven minutes.

1956 Italian Grand Prix

Another of Moss’s famous wins came at the 1956 Italian Grand Prix. After Mercedes-Benz withdrew from the 1956 season, Moss went to Maserati as their chief driver. Having started the race by sitting calmly behind the Ferrari quartet of Fangio, Eugenio Castellotti, Luigi Musso and Peter Collins, Moss emerged as the winner at the fag-end of the race.