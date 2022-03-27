Is this the Mahindra XUV300 electric?

Besides getting into the ICE and SUV race, Mahindra has also started to focus on developing battery electric vehicles. The Indian carmaker will have several pure electric vehicles in its line-up by 2026. Out of these the eKUV100 and the eXUV300 were showcased back at the 2020 Auto Expo. Now, in a recent spy picture that has surfaced online, the XUV300 electric has started with the test runs on the public road.

Although completely camouflaged, the test mule misses out on the exhaust pipe that is usually placed on the right-hand side, below the bumper in the ICE version. Besides this, the test mule gives a peek into the split tail lamps that could see a revision in design to distinguish itself from the fossil fuel-powered sibling.

Mahindra is also testing the electric version of the KUV100. The eKUV100 has been spotted testing on several occasions and could make its debut this year. The electric iteration of the KUV100 will be the first and the most affordable electric vehicle by the carmaker and you can know more about it here.

Besides this, Mahindra is also expected to be working on a new turbo petrol engine for the compact SUV. Termed as ‘Mahindra XUV300 Sportz’, it is likely to be powered by a new 1.2-litre T-GDI motor from the mStallion family. It will be tuned to deliver higher outthanthat the current petrol mill that produces 109bhp and 200Nm of torque. To know more about the XUV300 Sportz, click here.

The Mahindra XUV300 made its debut back in February 2019. Its been over three years and the compact SUV has not received any significant cosmetic or feature upgrade. The XUV300 can be had with 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine. Both the motors are paired with a six-speed manual and AMT gearboxes.

