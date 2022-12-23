CarWale

    Is this the 2WD Mahindra Thar?

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    Is this the 2WD Mahindra Thar?

    - Could be introduced in the coming months

    - Expected to be priced lower than the current Thar

    The Mahindra Thar has been around for over two years now and to enhance its popularity, Mahindra is also working on a five-door version of the SUV. While this is likely to be introduced later next year, it seems that the Indian carmaker has more plans to experiment with the Thar. A recent image that has surfaced on the internet without a low-range gearbox hint that the Thar could soon be launched in a two-wheel-drive configuration. 

    Mahindra Thar Dashboard

    Presently, the Mahindra Thar can be had with two engine options – a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Now, if the word on the street is to be believed, the 2WD version of the Thar could be offered with a smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine. If introduced, the Thar could benefit from a lower tax bracket bringing down the prices of the Thar close to Rs 10 lakh. 

    Mahindra Thar Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The new 2WD if launched, could be offered with multiple variants and this will help the Thar to go up against the Maruti Suzuki Jimny that will make its debut at the Auto Expo 2023. Currently, the Mahindra Thar is priced from Rs 13.59lakh to Rs 16.29 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Image Source

    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    ₹ 13.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
