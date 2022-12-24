CarWale

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 unveiled in India: Now in pictures

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 unveiled in India: Now in pictures

    Hyundai is moving to the next stage of its electric programme for India and is following up the Kona SUV with the Ioniq 5 EV that was unveiled for India on December 20. It will be launched for the Indian market at the 2023 Auto Expo. 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Dashboard

    The Indian market will get the Ioniq 5 in one fully loaded variant across three exterior colour options and one interior colour option. Globally you can have it with AWD, but the Indian market, at present, will get it in a 2WD long-range guise.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Pedals/Foot Controls

    Powering the India-spec Ioniq 5 is a 72.6kWh battery pack mated to a permanent synchronous motor. The powertrain output is 216bhp/350Nm and is channelled to the rear wheels via a single-speed transmission. 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Front View

    Exterior design highlights include the headlamps, flared wheel arches with 20-inch wheels and a strong shoulder line. At the rear, Hyundai has fitted the Ioniq 5 with a large LED light bar into which the tail lamps have been integrated. 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Headlight Stalk

    The cabin looks familiar but at the same time feels bespoke in that. No other Hyundai vehicle at present has this combination of design elements. This is also our first look at what to expect from Hyundai cars of the future with regard to cabin design and layout. 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Front Door Handle

    This being a fully loaded model, you get features like climate control, power seats, dual digital displays, ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, connected car technology and vehicle-to-load function (V2L) which is used via a power socket on the side of the car. 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the sister car to the Kia EV6 but unlike the latter, will be assembled in India at the Hyundai factory outside of Chennai. We expect that Hyundai will price the Ioniq 5 in the range of Rs 45 lakh to Rs 55 lakh.   

