2023 Mahindra Thar 4x2 entry-level variant specs leaked

- Expected to debut in January 2023

- Gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine

With the five-door Mahindra Thar already in the works, we recently unearthed information about a two-door Mahindra Thar 2WD variant after seeing a few images circulating on the internet. Now, confirming the news, the technical specifications of the lower-spec Mahindra Thar 4x2 variant have been leaked online.

Previously, 4x4 was standard in all Thar variants, increasing the cost of the vehicle due to the off-roading hardware. As a result, many buyers who did not require an off-roader but desired Thar had to settle for the higher-priced variants.

The Mahindra Thar is currently available with two engine options: a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. According to the leaked specifications, the 2WD entry-level Thar will be fitted with a smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 115bhp and 300Nm of torque. This engine is also available with the Mahindra XUV300.

Currently, the Mahindra Thar is priced between Rs 13.59 lakh and Rs 16.29 lakh (ex-showroom). If this 2WD version of the two-door Thar is introduced, the SUV may benefit from a lower tax bracket, lowering the Thar's price to around Rs 10 lakh.

Notably, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny was expected to be priced lesser than the standard Mahindra Thar. Now with a lower-spec 2WD Thar on the way, it will be interesting to see how the brands compete for market dominance.

