Honda India partners with Indian Bank to offer new finance solutions

- Customers can avail of benefits across 5,700 branches of the Indian Bank and Honda dealers

- Will provide easy and attractive financial schemes to customers

Honda Cars India has announced a partnership with Indian Bank to provide its customers with simple, affordable, and appealing financing options. The collaboration will make it easier to buy Honda products by providing easy loan disbursement, reasonable interest rates, special offers, flexible policies, and a simplified process. Customers can avail of these financing benefits through more than 5,700 Indian Bank and HCIL dealer locations across the country.

Speaking on the occasion,Kunal Behl, Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “The collaboration with Indian Bank seeks to provide all Honda customers with simpler financing options, as well as a best-in-class ownership experience and assistance. Honda has always looked ahead to fulfilling the demands of its customers and this partnership underlines our commitment to offering an exceptional ownership experience for our customers. With 2022 a milestone year for the automobile industry, we are confident that 2023 will be another prosperous year for the automobile industry and for Honda.”