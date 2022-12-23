Audi inaugurates new Audi Approved:Plus and service facility in Kozhikode

- 22nd Audi Approved:Plus facility in India

- Located at NH-17, Calicut-Kannur Road, Pavangad, Puthiyangadi P.O, West Hill, Calicut

Audi India has inaugurated a new Audi Approved:Plus and service facility in Kozhikode. Located at NH-17, Calicut-Kannur Road, Pavangad, Puthiyangadi P.O, West Hill, Calicut, this showroom marks Audi India’s 22nd Audi Approved facility in India.

Every pre-owned vehicle displayed and sold at this facility undergoes mechanical, bodywork, interior and electrical inspections at 300+ multi-point checks, thorough multiple-level quality checks, and a full on-road test to ensure customers’ peace of mind while buying the car. Additionally, it offers 24x7 Roadside Assistance, complete vehicle history, and easy financing and insurance benefits.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “With the inauguration of our twenty-second Audi Approved: plus showroom in Kozhikode, Audi India comes a step closer to the people of Kerala. The growing demand for pre-owned Audi cars in the region presents an exciting prospect for the brand and provides an opportunity for us to reach out to those with aspirations of luxury, and we enthusiastically look forward to customers and welcome them to the Audi family.”