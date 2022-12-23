Hyundai opens two new showrooms in Mumbai

- Located in Prabhadevi and Byculla

- Offers 3S facilities

Hyundai India has expanded its footprint with the inauguration of two new showrooms in Prabhadevi and Byculla, Mumbai. The showrooms are run and managed by Arsh Hyundai. Arsh Hyundai is a premium car dealership with 3S facilities i.e sales, spares, and service. With this, the brand now has 1,133 touchpoints in the country with over 9 million customers associated with them.

Recently, the brand also showcased the Ioniq 5 ahead of its official launch which could take place at the 2023 Auto Expo. The EV is powered by a 72.6kWh battery pack that develops a power output of 214bhp and 350Nm of torque. It is said to have an ARAI-certified range of 631km on a single charge. The company will offer a fast charging capability of 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350kW DC charger. Bookings for the same have already been started at the dealerships for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh.