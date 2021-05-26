India-bound new-gen Ford Endeavour begins testing

- Likely to continue with the 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine

- Expected to debut globally next year

The Ford Endeavour, like in the other markets, is equally popular and well-accepted in India in the full-size SUV segment. Having received a new BS6 heart last year along with a Sport edition, the American carmaker is now back to the drawing board to give the SUV a design update.

The first spy shots of the prototype from Australia affirm that the testing has already begun for the refreshed model. While the overall silhouette resembles the current-generation model, the extra set of sheets on the front and rear apron hint towards a reworked styling. The slits near the headlamp portion indicate C-shaped units that recently made their debut on the brand’s F-Series pick-ups. Even the tail lamps with the extra covers appear to get a new shape. The gloss black six-spoke alloys, however, are the same as seen on the Sport Edition model of the SUV.

While the pictures of the interior are not available at the moment, we expect it to undergo subtle upgrades along with enhanced connected features. With the introduction of new BS6 emission norms in 2020, the 3.2-litre diesel on the Endeavour in India was swapped with a 2.0-litre diesel engine to give an output of 168bhp and 420Nm of torque. We expect Ford to continue with the same powertrain with a possibility of a new 3.0-litre oil burner to be introduced at a later date.

The new Endeavour aka Everest will debut in the overseas markets next year and will likely make its way to India after that. Presently, the Endeavour holds ground in the SUV segment along with the Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, and the MG Gloster.

