    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA launched: Top-eight highlights

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    235 Views
    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA launched: Top-eight highlights

    Mercedes-Benz has introduced the 2021 GLA in India at a starting price of Rs 42.10 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, India). The introductory prices are applicable till 30 June, 2021 and will be hiked by Rs 1.5 lakh from 1 July, 2021. The vehicle will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. 

    The top-eight highlights of the newly launched GLA are as follows – 

    Large dimensions 

    The new GLA can be had in Progressive Line and AMG Line options. The SUV claims to offer the segment-best wheelbase of 2,729mm and more headroom at 1,037mm. 

    Safety 

    The safety feature list includes seven airbags including knee airbag, pre-safe, active brake assist, and active bonnet (pedestrian safety). Additionally, the vehicle gets ABS with EBD, ESP, active brakes, and attention assist. The GLA 220d 4M additionally offers off-road engineering package. 

    Dashboard

    Technology 

    The vehicle gets the latest connected car technology like the new generation NTG 6 and the Mercedes Me connect with over the air updates. The system offers up to 46 features, some of which include – live traffic information, remote engine start, Alexa and Google voice integration, and more.

    Features

    The 2021 GLA gets premium and hi-tech features, such as – panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient light, two-zone automatic AC with pollen, charcoal and HEPA filter. Additionally, the vehicle gets wireless charging, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and luxurious wood and aluminium trim. 

    Headlight

    Convenience 

    The vehicle offers memory seat adjustment for driver and front passengers. Additionally, the energising seat kinetics supports orthopaedic changes in the seating posture by means of minute changes to the inclination of the seat cushions and backrest. 

    Engine options 

    The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. Further, the vehicle is available in GLA 200, GLA 220d, GLA 220d 4M, and the AMG GLA 35 4M variants. To learn more about the 2021 GLA, click here. And, to learn more about the AMG GLA 35 4M, click here. 

    Wheel

    Tyre options and boot space 

    Depending on the variant the SUV can be had in either 18-inch or 19-inch alloy wheel options. The vehicle has a large boot space of 435-litres which can be extended up to 1,430-litres with the seats folded. 

    Warranty 

    Mercedes-Benz GLA is covered under eight-year warranty on engine and transmission in addition to the comprehensive warranty of three years.

    Mercedes-Benz GLA Image
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    ₹ 42.10 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    New 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser: What we know so far

