CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    India-bound 2022 BMW X1 revealed with sharper design and modern cabin

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    420 Views
    India-bound 2022 BMW X1 revealed with sharper design and modern cabin

    - Third-generation of the entry-level SUV

    - Grows in size, gets iDrive 8 and AWD

    BMW X1 Front View

    BMW has taken the wraps off the new-generation X1 ahead of its global launch in October. The third-gen X1 has grown in size, adopts a modern design cue both inside and out, and gets a newer set of the powertrain with the option of AWD as well. 

    BMW X1 Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of appearance, the larger dimension is accentuated with sharper creases, a large kidney-grille in-line with the new design language and a newer set of lights that still look like they are in the concept stage. The headlamp cluster has its signature similar to the recently revealed 3 Series FL and the tail lamp design is a step up from the ones seen on the updated X3. There’s an aggressive bumper design as well seen up front and the new X1 sits on 17-inch wheels as standard which can be increased to 20 inches.

    BMW X1 Dashboard

    On the inside, the new X1 is thoroughly modern. It takes some inspiration from the new 7 Series and the updated 3 but has its distinct elements to make it stand out. This is something new from BMW since over the years all the cabins from the Bavarian carmaker used to look the same. So the new cabin in the X1 gets the new curved display with iDrive 8 OS stacked on a minimalistic dashboard, a floating armrest over the centre console and a large cubby hole to place a smartphone vertically. All the new-age features and connectivity options are offered as well. 

    BMW X1 Left Front Three Quarter

    The newer powertrain line-up includes an xDrive23i four-cylinder petrol with 218bhp and an sDrive18i three-cylinder producing 136bhp. The new diesel engines, on the other hand, include xDrive23d producing 210bhp and a sDrive18d with 150bhp. The new X1 will also benefit from a 48V mild-hybrid system. A seven-speed Steptronic gearbox is standard across the range. Apart from this, the all-electric version, called the iX1, has also debuted, and you can read about it over here. 

    After the global launch in October, we could expect the India debut of the new-gen X1 either in late-2022 or early next year.

    BMW X1 Image
    BMW X1
    ₹ 41.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition — Now in Pictures

    Related News

    All-new BMW iX1 global unveil tomorrow

    All-new BMW iX1 global unveil tomorrow

    By Gajanan Kashikar

    1 day ago

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW X1 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team06 Aug 2019
    2272 Views
    8 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia EV6
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Kia EV6

    ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thMAY
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW X1 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 49.61 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 53.06 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 48.39 Lakh
    Pune₹ 49.61 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 49.91 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 47.08 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 51.15 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 46.63 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 46.11 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team06 Aug 2019
    2272 Views
    8 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • India-bound 2022 BMW X1 revealed with sharper design and modern cabin