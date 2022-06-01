India-bound 2022 BMW X1 revealed with sharper design and modern cabin

- Third-generation of the entry-level SUV

- Grows in size, gets iDrive 8 and AWD

BMW has taken the wraps off the new-generation X1 ahead of its global launch in October. The third-gen X1 has grown in size, adopts a modern design cue both inside and out, and gets a newer set of the powertrain with the option of AWD as well.

In terms of appearance, the larger dimension is accentuated with sharper creases, a large kidney-grille in-line with the new design language and a newer set of lights that still look like they are in the concept stage. The headlamp cluster has its signature similar to the recently revealed 3 Series FL and the tail lamp design is a step up from the ones seen on the updated X3. There’s an aggressive bumper design as well seen up front and the new X1 sits on 17-inch wheels as standard which can be increased to 20 inches.

On the inside, the new X1 is thoroughly modern. It takes some inspiration from the new 7 Series and the updated 3 but has its distinct elements to make it stand out. This is something new from BMW since over the years all the cabins from the Bavarian carmaker used to look the same. So the new cabin in the X1 gets the new curved display with iDrive 8 OS stacked on a minimalistic dashboard, a floating armrest over the centre console and a large cubby hole to place a smartphone vertically. All the new-age features and connectivity options are offered as well.

The newer powertrain line-up includes an xDrive23i four-cylinder petrol with 218bhp and an sDrive18i three-cylinder producing 136bhp. The new diesel engines, on the other hand, include xDrive23d producing 210bhp and a sDrive18d with 150bhp. The new X1 will also benefit from a 48V mild-hybrid system. A seven-speed Steptronic gearbox is standard across the range. Apart from this, the all-electric version, called the iX1, has also debuted, and you can read about it over here.

After the global launch in October, we could expect the India debut of the new-gen X1 either in late-2022 or early next year.