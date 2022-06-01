CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition — Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    709 Views
    BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition — Now in Pictures

    BMW India brought in the X4 facelift in the M Sport Black Shadow avatar. Hot on the heels of this launch, the carmaker has started offering a new X4 Silver Shadow Edition. This avatar sports a number of cosmetic changes both outside and inside. Prospective buyers can shell out a premium of Rs 1.4 lakh over the Black Shadow for this. Here's a picture gallery of the X4 Silver Shadow.

    BMW X4 Front View

    Upfront is a high gloss chrome finish for the signature kidney grille and surrounding mesh. The same can be seen on the bumper inlays and exhaust pipes as well.

    BMW X4 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Look closely and you'll notice that the 20-inch M Design alloys now get a diamond-cut finish. It’s a big contrast from the gloss black ones on the Black Shadow Edition.

    BMW X4 Left Front Three Quarter

    Customers have the option of choosing from three exterior paint shades in this trim. These include Phytonic Blue, Alpine White, and Carbon Black.

    BMW X4 Left Front Three Quarter

    Now, inside the BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition, there are no major changes apart from a dual-tone ‘Vernasca’ mocha and black leather upholstery.

    BMW X4 Left Front Three Quarter

    Even on the equipment front, it gets the same feature list as the Black Shadow edition. This includes USPs like a free-standing 12.35-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BMW’s gesture control.

    BMW X4 Dashboard

    Then, there's a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system, hands-free parking, adaptive suspension, and more.

    BMW X4 Steering Wheel

    Powering the SUV's xDrive 30i petrol version is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo mill that produces 252bhp and 350Nm of torque.

    BMW X4 Dashboard

    The oil-burner xDrive 30d gets a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel engine that churns out a higher 265bhp and 620Nm of torque.

    BMW X4 Left Front Three Quarter

    Both these engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and boast BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system as standard.

    BMW X4 Left Front Three Quarter
    BMW X4 Image
    BMW X4
    ₹ 71.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    India-bound 2022 BMW X1 revealed with sharper design and modern cabin
     Next 
    New Kia EV6 to be launched in India tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW X4 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • BMW X4 Right Front Three Quarter
    • BMW X4 Right Front Three Quarter
    • BMW X4 Right Front Three Quarter
    • BMW X4 Left Rear Three Quarter
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team06 Aug 2019
    2272 Views
    8 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia EV6
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Kia EV6

    ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thMAY
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW X4 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 85.52 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 91.36 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 82.81 Lakh
    Pune₹ 85.52 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 86.04 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 81.29 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 86.78 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 80.50 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 79.62 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team06 Aug 2019
    2272 Views
    8 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition — Now in Pictures