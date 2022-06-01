BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition — Now in Pictures

BMW India brought in the X4 facelift in the M Sport Black Shadow avatar. Hot on the heels of this launch, the carmaker has started offering a new X4 Silver Shadow Edition. This avatar sports a number of cosmetic changes both outside and inside. Prospective buyers can shell out a premium of Rs 1.4 lakh over the Black Shadow for this. Here's a picture gallery of the X4 Silver Shadow.

Upfront is a high gloss chrome finish for the signature kidney grille and surrounding mesh. The same can be seen on the bumper inlays and exhaust pipes as well.

Look closely and you'll notice that the 20-inch M Design alloys now get a diamond-cut finish. It’s a big contrast from the gloss black ones on the Black Shadow Edition.

Customers have the option of choosing from three exterior paint shades in this trim. These include Phytonic Blue, Alpine White, and Carbon Black.

Now, inside the BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition, there are no major changes apart from a dual-tone ‘Vernasca’ mocha and black leather upholstery.

Even on the equipment front, it gets the same feature list as the Black Shadow edition. This includes USPs like a free-standing 12.35-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BMW’s gesture control.

Then, there's a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system, hands-free parking, adaptive suspension, and more.

Powering the SUV's xDrive 30i petrol version is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo mill that produces 252bhp and 350Nm of torque.

The oil-burner xDrive 30d gets a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel engine that churns out a higher 265bhp and 620Nm of torque.

Both these engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and boast BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system as standard.