MG Motor India retails 4,008 units in May 2022

MG Motor India retailed 4,008 units in May 2022, registering a growth of 99.6 per cent over April 2022. According to the carmaker, this growth is due to better semi-conductor chip availability, and it hopes the situation to improve further in the subsequent months.

MG further added that the demand for its products remains strong, although the production remains impacted due to the global COVID-19 lockdown. The brand claims to be closely monitoring the situation caused by the global COVID lockdowns and aligning its efforts to address the same.

The cars sold under the MG brand currently include the Hector, Hector Plus, Astor, ZS EV, and the Gloster. The company is set to introduce a new electric vehicle positioned below the ZS EV early next year, and you can read all the exclusive details here.