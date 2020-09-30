CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Venue Sport - Now in pictures

    Hyundai Venue Sport - Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    590 Views
    Hyundai Venue Sport - Now in pictures

    Hyundai Motors India Limited recently launched the iMT version of the Venue. Along with that, they also brought in a Sport trim of the compact SUV. This model is now on sale with a new electrifying colour scheme that makes it stand apart from the rest of the line-up. However, it continues with the existing powertrain options. Here's a picture gallery that highlights the other changes on the compact SUV.

    Hyundai Venue Car Roof

    This Hyundai Venue Sport variant benefits from exterior updates such as a dual tone colour scheme along with bright red accents all around.

    Hyundai Venue Grille

    Body colour options have been limited to a titan grey with phantom black roof or polar white with the same phantom black roof as part of the dual tone colour options. 

    Hyundai Venue Wheel

    There's a glossy black front grille with a red insert and a dark grey roof rail with a red insert. Then, there are red inserts on the wheel arches and even the body side moulding.

    Hyundai Venue Side Badge

    Apart from the aforementioned tweaks, the Venue Sport is also seen sporting a distinctive 'SPORT' badging. What's more, it also gets red brake calipers.

    Hyundai Venue Wheel

    Even inside the cabin, it sports dark grey upholstery with sporty metal pedals. Furthermore, there are red stitching accents on the seats and door trims.

    Hyundai Venue Dashboard
    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai
    Venue
    ₹ 6.75 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Hyundai
    • Hyundai Venue
    • Venue
    • Venue Sport SX (O) 1.5 CRDi
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.94 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.23 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.67 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.99 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.06 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.55 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.87 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.56 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.55 Lakh
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.75 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    ₹ 12.40 - 13.60 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - September 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars