    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe to be launched in India on 15 October

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe to be launched in India on 15 October

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe to be launched in India on 15 October

    - BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe could be powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines

    - The model will rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine

    BMW India is all set to launch the 2 Series Gran Coupe in the country on 15 October. The model was spied during a public road test earlier this year, details of which are available here. The 2 Series Gran Coupe will be the new entry-level model for the company here in India.

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Right Rear Three Quarter

    Set to be positioned below the 3 Series, the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is expected to be offered with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The latter will be tuned to produce 187bhp and 400Nm of torque, while the former produces 189bhp and 280Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission will be standard.

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Dashboard

    Feature highlights of the upcoming BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe include the signature kidney grille, all LED lighting, dual-tone alloy wheels, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch MID, dual-zone climate control, engine start-stop button, electrically adjustable front seats, and cruise control. Upon launch, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will rival the likes of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine.

