BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe begins testing in India

- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe could be launched in the coming months

- The model is expected to be offered with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines

BMW has begun testing the 2 Series Gran Coupe in India. New spy images shared on the web reveal a single unit of the model that was spotted during a public road test in Pune, Maharashtra. The test-mule is completely camouflaged and has an emission testing device at the rear.

Set to rival the Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine and the Audi A3, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe seen in the images features sweptback headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, signature twin kidney grille and twin four spoke alloy wheels. The model seen in the images here features the M Sport kit that includes a sportier front bumper, larger air intakes, twin exhausts and side skirts.

The India-spec BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is expected to be offered with two powertrain options including 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The former is likely to produce 189bhp and 280Nm of torque while the latter could produce 187bhp and 400Nm of torque. These engines might come paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe could be launched in the next few months.

Image Source