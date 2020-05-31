Please Tell Us Your City

Aston Martin revives DB5 James Bond car from Goldfinger

May 31, 2020, 08:15 AM IST by Nikhil Puthran
193 Views
Write a comment
Aston Martin revives DB5 James Bond car from Goldfinger

- Based on DB5 James Bond car that featured in 1964 film, ‘Goldfinger’

- Limited to 25 units 

- Powered by a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated inline six-cylinder engine that produces 290bhp

One of the most famous cars in the world, the Aston Martin DB5 will hit the production line yet again. However, these DB5’s will be built in limited numbers. The luxury brand had built fewer than 900 DB5 models between 1963 and 1965. One of these was the James Bond car that featured in the 1964 film, ‘Goldfinger’.

Now, 55 years after the last new DB5 rolled elegantly off the production line at Aston Martin’s then global manufacturing base in Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire, work is once again underway for a strictly-limited number of new DB5 models. Created in association with the producers of the James Bond films, EON Productions, and featuring a broad suite of working gadgets first seen on screen in the 1964 film, the Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation cars are history in the making. All the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation cars are being built in one exclusive colour - Silver Birch paint - just like the original.

The company claims to invest around 4,500 hours per DB5 Goldfinger Continuation car. These cars are built using the highest quality blend of Sir David Brown-era old world craftsmanship along with application of modern engineering advancements and performance enhancements. Furthermore, these cars reportedly feature cutting-edge gadgets developed in association with Chris Corbould OBE, the special effects supervisor who has worked on more than a dozen Bond films. The DB5 Goldfinger Continuation will be built at Aston Martin’s globally renowned Heritage Division headquarters in Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire.

Exterior

The list of Bond-inspired gadgets includes the following features – 

Exterior

- Rear smoke screen delivery system

- Rear simulated oil slick delivery system

- Revolving number plates front and rear (triple plates)

- Simulated twin front machine guns

- Bullet resistant rear shield

- Battering rams front and rear

- Simulated tyre slasher

- Removable passenger seat roof panel (optional equipment) 

Interior

- Simulated radar screen tracker map

- Telephone in driver’s door

- Gear knob actuator button

- Armrest and centre console-mounted switchgear

- Under-seat hidden weapons/storage tray

- Remote control for gadget activation

The cars feature original DB5 styled aluminium exterior body panels wrapped around an authentic DB5 mild steel chassis structure. Under the bonnet there’s a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated inline six-cylinder engine with a six-plug head, three SU carburettors and oil cooler. This engine is mated to a five-speed ZF manual transmission that generates 290bhp from a rear-wheel drive setup. Additionally, it also gets a mechanical limited slip differential. 

Sadly, only 25 units of the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation car will be built and each will cost £2.75 million (over ₹ 25.6 crore) plus taxes. First deliveries of the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation to customers will commence in the second half of 2020.

