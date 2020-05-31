Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder - Now in pictures

Lamborghini virtually debuted the new Huracan Evo Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder using Augmented Reality (AR) on its official website. This is the latest open-top car to join the existing range that includes the Evo Spyder, Evo Coupe and the Evo RWD Coupe. The latter was launched in India within a month of its global reveal and we are expecting the automaker to follow suit with this new car as well. Till then, take a look at its picture gallery.

Appearance-wise, the new Huracan Evo RWD Spyder looks like its hard-top sibling - the Evo RWD Coupe. Albeit, the electric-folding fabric roof is the major distinguishing highlight of this car.

It's quite quick in dropping its top, meaning, it can lower its roof within 17seconds. Whether stationery or being driven at speeds of up to 50kmph, you can do it at a press of a button.

What's new up front is a splitter with larger air intakes and vertically oriented cooling fins. Similarly, there's a glossy black rear bumper and a bespoke rear diffuser, which is appealing and purposeful.

As for the alloys, cross-drilled steel brakes and 19-inch Kari wheels are standard. However, one can opt for carbon-ceramic discs and 20-inch wheels with plenty of personalisation options as well.

Lamborghini says this new Huracan doubles the driving fun, while delivering raw driving pleasure with the opportunity to celebrate life outside with open-top driving.

Yet, the driver is perfectly in touch with Lamborghini’s engineering heritage, experiencing the feedback and engagement from the set-up of a rear-wheel drive car.

Thanks to this set-up, electronic intrusion is minimised and the driver can experience the true sense of freedom and spirit of life along with the top-down driving.

It further says that the new V10 model will provide drivers with an open-air celebration of light-weight engineering, with RWD and a specially tuned Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS).

And whether the roof is up or down, its V10 engine produces more than 600bhp and 560Nm of torque. It aids in catapulting from 0-100kmph in just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 324kmph.

Finally, another speciality is that the rear window can be electrically lowered to let more of the V10’s sweet sound penetrate the cabin. Oh what a great idea to make the drive even more enjoyable!