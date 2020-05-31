Please Tell Us Your City

Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder - Now in pictures

May 31, 2020, 03:59 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder - Now in pictures

Lamborghini virtually debuted the new Huracan Evo Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder using Augmented Reality (AR) on its official website. This is the latest open-top car to join the existing range that includes the Evo Spyder, Evo Coupe and the Evo RWD Coupe. The latter was launched in India within a month of its global reveal and we are expecting the automaker to follow suit with this new car as well. Till then, take a look at its picture gallery.

Lamborghini Huracan Exterior

Appearance-wise, the new Huracan Evo RWD Spyder looks like its hard-top sibling - the Evo RWD Coupe. Albeit, the electric-folding fabric roof is the major distinguishing highlight of this car.

Lamborghini Huracan Interior

It's quite quick in dropping its top, meaning, it can lower its roof within 17seconds. Whether stationery or being driven at speeds of up to 50kmph, you can do it at a press of a button.

Lamborghini Huracan Exterior

What's new up front is a splitter with larger air intakes and vertically oriented cooling fins. Similarly, there's a glossy black rear bumper and a bespoke rear diffuser, which is appealing and purposeful.

Lamborghini Huracan Exterior

As for the alloys, cross-drilled steel brakes and 19-inch Kari wheels are standard. However, one can opt for carbon-ceramic discs and 20-inch wheels with plenty of personalisation options as well. 

Lamborghini Huracan Exterior

Lamborghini says this new Huracan doubles the driving fun, while delivering raw driving pleasure with the opportunity to celebrate life outside with open-top driving.

Lamborghini Huracan Exterior

Yet, the driver is perfectly in touch with Lamborghini’s engineering heritage, experiencing the feedback and engagement from the set-up of a rear-wheel drive car.

Lamborghini Huracan Exterior

Thanks to this set-up, electronic intrusion is minimised and the driver can experience the true sense of freedom and spirit of life along with the top-down driving.

Lamborghini Huracan Exterior

It further says that the new V10 model will provide drivers with an open-air celebration of light-weight engineering, with RWD and a specially tuned Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS). 

Lamborghini Huracan Exterior

And whether the roof is up or down, its V10 engine produces more than 600bhp and 560Nm of torque. It aids in catapulting from 0-100kmph in just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 324kmph.

Lamborghini Huracan Exterior

Finally, another speciality is that the rear window can be electrically lowered to let more of the V10’s sweet sound penetrate the cabin. Oh what a great idea to make the drive even more enjoyable!

Lamborghini Huracan Exterior
