  • Home
  • News
  • Maserati Quattroporte facelift in works

Maserati Quattroporte facelift in works

May 30, 2020, 09:15 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
69 Views
Write a comment
Maserati Quattroporte facelift in works

- Updated styling could accompany upgraded cabin

- Expected to debut later this year

Soldiering on since 2013, the Maserati Quattroporte is way past its due date for an update. However, going by the Trident’s product life-cycle, the four-door sedan is now ready for some nip and tuck. And judging by the prototype in the pictures, this minor update is too mild to be called a facelift either.

Maserati Quattroporte Exterior

The scantily covered front fascia isn’t hiding any radical changes. Even with keen eyes, it is difficult to figure out what changes have been made on the Quattroporte over its current model. The headlamps, bumper design, the toothed grille all appear to be unchanged under the camouflage. The Italian carmaker hasn’t bothered to cover anything at the back either.

Maserati Quattroporte Exterior

However, since this will be the first update for the sedan in a long time, we do expect some changes in the production model. These changes could be limited to the revised headlamp and taillamp signature, a tweaked bumper design and slightly reworked grille. There might be updates on the inside where the cabin will get newer infotainment system, better materials, newer upholstery and some added convenience features as well.

Maserati Quattroporte Exterior

Under the skin, things will remain unchanged. The Quattroporte will continue to be powered by the similar set of engines (including the V8) until the new-generation model arrives. We don’t expect any hybrid powertrain to be joining the line-up either at this point. The updated Maserati Quattroporte is expected to break cover later this year and it should be the last update before the next-generation model arrives sometime in 2023. 

  • Maserati
  • Quattroporte
  • Maserati Quattroporte
