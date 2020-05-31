All-new Honda City hatchback spied for the first time

- Based on the 2020 Honda City sedan

- Will share underpinnings and mechanicals with the City sedan

- Expected to debut in Thailand by late 2020

Honda is developing an all-new premium hatchback based on the 2020 Honda City sedan. A test mule of the City hatchback (tentative name) was recently spotted testing for the first time in Thailand.

The prototype, seen here, is heavily camouflaged to conceal its exterior styling. However, the design is already public as a result of patent filings from China. The Honda City hatchback will comparatively be a larger hatch than the Jazz. The facia is strikingly similar to the City sedan, but features a unique rear end with sleek LED taillights.

The City hatchback is likely to share its engine line-up with the sedan. Which means, it is expected to get the same 1.0-litre VTEC turbocharged petrol motor that makes 120bhp and 173Nm of peak torque. There will also be a 1.5-litre iVTEC naturally-aspirated petrol mill. Both engines are likely to be offered with a CVT.

The City hatchback is expected to make its global debut in Thailand towards the end of 2020. As for the Indian market, Honda is unlikely to launch the hatchback here.

