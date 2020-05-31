Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • All-new Honda City hatchback spied for the first time

All-new Honda City hatchback spied for the first time

May 31, 2020, 11:58 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
638 Views
Write a comment
All-new Honda City hatchback spied for the first time

- Based on the 2020 Honda City sedan

- Will share underpinnings and mechanicals with the City sedan

- Expected to debut in Thailand by late 2020

Honda is developing an all-new premium hatchback based on the 2020 Honda City sedan. A test mule of the City hatchback (tentative name) was recently spotted testing for the first time in Thailand.

The prototype, seen here, is heavily camouflaged to conceal its exterior styling. However, the design is already public as a result of patent filings from China. The Honda City hatchback will comparatively be a larger hatch than the Jazz. The facia is strikingly similar to the City sedan, but features a unique rear end with sleek LED taillights.

The City hatchback is likely to share its engine line-up with the sedan. Which means, it is expected to get the same 1.0-litre VTEC turbocharged petrol motor that makes 120bhp and 173Nm of peak torque. There will also be a 1.5-litre iVTEC naturally-aspirated petrol mill. Both engines are likely to be offered with a CVT.

The City hatchback is expected to make its global debut in Thailand towards the end of 2020. As for the Indian market, Honda is unlikely to launch the hatchback here.

Image Source

  • Honda
  • new City
  • Honda New City
  • Honda City Hatchback
  • City Hatchback
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Honda CRV The Best Driver’s SUV? Test 4 Minute Review

Honda CRV The Best Driver’s SUV? Test 4 Minute Review

The all-new Honda CRV is now being offered in b ...

175 Likes
25089 Views

2018 Honda Amaze First Drive Review

2018 Honda Amaze First Drive Review

Honda has updated the Amaze for 2018 and the re ...

112 Likes
72222 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 23L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in