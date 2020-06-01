Toyota Kirloskar Motors ramps out 1639 units in May 2020

- 1639 units sold in the month of May 2020

- By mid-May, almost 60 per cent of Toyota dealerships were operational

Amidst easing lockdowns, Toyota Kirloskar Motors announced that the company sold a total of 1639 units in the month of May 2020. The company had sold a total of 12,138 units in the domestic market in the corresponding month last year, as well as exported 928 units of the Etios.

Having announced resumption of production in its plant in Bidadi since 26th May, TKM has been catering to the pending orders that the company had received, ever since the nationwide lockdown was announced. The month of May also witnessed gradual restart of Toyota dealership in certain parts of the country. By mid-May, almost 60 per cent of Toyota dealerships were operational. However, this did not comprise of the key metropolitan markets. As the lockdown relaxed, TKM was able to cater to customers in other markets as well.

Commenting on the monthly sales, Mr. Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President, Sales & Service, TKM said, “We are thankful to the Govt. as well as to our supplier and dealer partners who have enabled us resume production last month. We are conscious of the dealer business conditions in various parts of the country and we have been prioritizing production at our end as per dealer requirements, both in terms of quantity as well as the grades that they require. The market has been slow and with demand being less, we have been able to wholesale only 20 per cent of what we would have clocked under a normal situation. However, retail sales (sale from dealer to customer) have been much higher when compared to wholesales (TKM sales to dealers), thereby helping us reduce the month closing inventory levels at dealerships. We have also seen a significant surge in customer orders and enquiries online, through digital platforms.