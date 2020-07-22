Please Tell Us Your City

July 22, 2020, 05:30 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Hyundai Venue receives fresh updates – What’s new?

Hyundai’s popular compact SUV, the Venue has received a fresh set of updates to further strengthen its foothold in its segment in India. The Hyundai Venue is now available with new Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) option in the SX and SX(O) variants. The iMT option is limited to BS6 compliant 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission that features an electromechanically actuated clutch. The SX variant is priced at Rs 9,99,990, while the SX(O) variant is priced at Rs 11,08,500 (ex-showroom, all-India). 

Additionally, Hyundai has further expanded the 1.2-litre petrol line-up in the Venue with the addition of the ‘S+’ variant. This engine comes mated a five-speed manual transmission. In terms of features, the 1.2-litre Hyundai Venue S+ variant offers projector headlamps and projector fog lamp, LED tail lamps and an eight-inch touch screen display audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The newly added variant is priced at Rs 8,31,900 (ex-showroom, all-India). 

Furthermore, the Hyundai Venue is now available in Sport trim in the SX, SX(O) and SX+ variant. The newly launched Sport trim gets distinctive exterior and interior highlights as compared to the regular variants. It can be had with a 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine, in three variant options – SX (iMT), SX(O) (iMT) and SX+ (Seven DCT). Whereas, the Sport trim with a 1.5-litre diesel is available in two variants – SX (six-speed manual) and SX(O) (six-speed manual). 

The exterior highlights of the Sport trim include – dual-tone exterior colour, Sport emblem, red brake calipers, glossy black front grille with red insert, dark grey front bumper with garnish, dark grey roof with red insert, red inserts on the wheel arches and body side molding. The Sport trim is available in two dual-tone colour options – titan grey with phantom black roof and polar white with phantom black roof. 

As for the interior, the Sport trim gets D-cut steering with red stitch, sporty metal pedals, dark grey upholstery, red colour accents on knobs, and red stitching/piping on upholstery, door trim, TGS and steering. 

The ex-showroom all-India prices for the Hyundai Venue Sport trims are as follows –

Petrol (Kappa 1.0-litre T-GDi)

SX (iMT) - Rs 10,20,360

SX(O) (iMT) - Rs 11,20,900

SX+ (Seven DCT) - Rs 11,58,400 

Diesel (1.5-litre U2 CRDi) 

SX (MT) – Rs 10,30,700

SX(O) (MT) – Rs 11,52,700

Hyundai Venue Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 7.95 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 8.23 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 7.62 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 7.97 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 7.93 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 7.66 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 7.78 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.49 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.46 Lakh onwards

