Jeep Compass facelift interior spied

July 22, 2020, 04:42 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
561 Views
Jeep Compass facelift interior spied

- Jeep Compass facelift features a new touchscreen infotainment system

- The model is likely to be launched in India next year

Jeep is working on the mid-life facelift of the Compass, test-mules of which have been spotted testing in India as well as outside the country. A new spy image shared on the web now gives us a look at the interior of the upcoming model ahead of its launch that could take place next year.

As seen in the spy image, the Jeep Compass facelift will receive a new and larger touchscreen infotainment system with control switches sitting below it, finished in Gloss Black. The updated UConnect system is expected to make its way into the model as well. Also on offer is a new leather-wrapped steering wheel with steering mounted controls. While the test-mule features an analog tachometer, reports suggest that a few variants will also receive a fully digital instrument console, in addition to other features like a 360-degree camera, all LED lighting and wireless charging.

Jeep Compass Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

Details regarding the changes to the exterior of the Jeep Compass facelift remain unknown at the moment, although the model is likely to receive reworked front and rear bumpers, new LED tail lights and new alloy wheels.

Powertrain options on the upcoming Jeep Compass facelift are likely to include the same 1.4-litre Multi-air petrol engine and the 2.0-litre Multi-jet diesel engine. Transmission options might be carried over from the outgoing model, which currently includes a six-speed manual unit as standard while the seven-speed DCT unit and nine-speed torque converter unit are offered with the petrol variant and diesel variant respectively.

