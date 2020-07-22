Lamborghini Urus achieves 10,000 units production milestone

- Lamborghini revealed the Urus back in 2017

- Chassis number 10,000 of the Urus, finished in Nero Noctis Black, is headed to Russia

Italian marquee Lamborghini is celebrating an important milestone for the Urus with the model surpassing the 10,000 units production milestone. The brand commenced production of the Urus back in 2017.

The Lamborghini Urus in question, with chassis number 10,000, is finished in a shade of Nero Noctis Matte Black, combined with the carbon fibre package and two-tone Ad Personam interiors of Black and Orange, also complemented by carbon fibre components. This unit will be delivered to a customer based in Russia.

Last month, Lamborghini launched the Urus Pearl Capsule edition that featured a two-tone exterior look, pearlescent shades with four-layer paint, with a few signature colour options that include Giallo Inti (Yellow), Arancio Borealis (Orange), and Verde Mantis (Green), combined with glossy black roof, rear diffuser, spoiler lip and other details.

At the heart of the Lamborghini Urus is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 650bhp and 850Nm of torque. This engine is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, sending the SUV to 100kmph from a standstill in just 3.6 seconds. The model can hit the 200kmph in 12.8 seconds, all the way up until it tops out at 305kmph. We have driven the Urus and to read our review, you can click here.