Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Lamborghini Urus achieves 10,000 units production milestone

Lamborghini Urus achieves 10,000 units production milestone

July 22, 2020, 02:00 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
57 Views
Write a comment
Lamborghini Urus achieves 10,000 units production milestone

- Lamborghini revealed the Urus back in 2017

- Chassis number 10,000 of the Urus, finished in Nero Noctis Black, is headed to Russia

Italian marquee Lamborghini is celebrating an important milestone for the Urus with the model surpassing the 10,000 units production milestone. The brand commenced production of the Urus back in 2017.

Lamborghini Urus Front view

The Lamborghini Urus in question, with chassis number 10,000, is finished in a shade of Nero Noctis Matte Black, combined with the carbon fibre package and two-tone Ad Personam interiors of Black and Orange, also complemented by carbon fibre components. This unit will be delivered to a customer based in Russia.

Last month, Lamborghini launched the Urus Pearl Capsule edition that featured a two-tone exterior look, pearlescent shades with four-layer paint, with a few signature colour options that include Giallo Inti (Yellow), Arancio Borealis (Orange), and Verde Mantis (Green), combined with glossy black roof, rear diffuser, spoiler lip and other details.

Lamborghini Urus Front view

At the heart of the Lamborghini Urus is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 650bhp and 850Nm of torque. This engine is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, sending the SUV to 100kmph from a standstill in just 3.6 seconds. The model can hit the 200kmph in 12.8 seconds, all the way up until it tops out at 305kmph. We have driven the Urus and to read our review, you can click here.

  • Lamborghini
  • Urus
  • Lamborghini Urus
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Ad

Lamborghini Urus Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 3.46 Crore onwards
Delhi₹ 3.57 Crore onwards

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

696 Likes
113939 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

5th Aug 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai New Elite i20Hyundai New Elite i20

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

7L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in