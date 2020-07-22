Please Tell Us Your City

Hyundai Venue Sport trim launched in India at Rs 10.20 lakh

July 22, 2020, 01:14 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
948 Views
- Venue Sport available with 1.0L turbo-petrol and 1.5L diesel engines

- Gets a new dual-tone paint scheme and red accents on the exteriors and interiors

- 1.0L TDGi petrol motor is offered with an iMT unit

Hyundai has introduced a new Sport trim in its highly successful compact SUV, the Venue. The Hyundai Venue Sport is available in a total of five variants across the turbo-petrol and diesel engine options.

Prices start at Rs 10.20 lakh (ex-showroom India) for the SX petrol variant and go all the way to Rs 11.53 lakh (ex-showroom India) for the SX(O) diesel manual. Hyundai has also introduced the iMT clutch-pedal less manual transmission in the Venue.

Coming back to the Venue Sport, it gets a new dual-tone paint scheme, Sport emblem, red insert on the front grille, red brake callipers and red inserts on the side body moulding and wheel arches. Additionally, it also gets dark grey roof rail with red accents.

Hyundai Venue Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

On the Inside, the Hyundai Venue Sport features a new flat-bottom steering wheel from the Hyundai Creta with contrast red stitching, red accents on the AC controls, dark grey upholstery with red highlights and sporty metal pedals. It also gets paddle-shifts in the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol DCT variant.

As mentioned earlier, the Hyundai Venue Sport is available with the 1.0-litre TGDi petrol motor and the 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine. The former is offered with an iMT and a seven-speed DCT, while the latter is only available with a six-speed manual transmission.

Powertrains1.0L TGDi Petrol iMT1.0L TGDi Petrol 7DCT1.5L U2 CRDi Diesel 6MT
VariantSXSX(O)SX+SXSX(O)
Ex-showroom Price(inRs)10,20,36011,20,90011,58,40010,30,70011,52,700
Hyundai Venue Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 7.95 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 8.23 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 7.62 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 7.97 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 7.93 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 7.66 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 7.78 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.49 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.46 Lakh onwards

