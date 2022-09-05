Hyundai Venue N Line spotted; prices to be announced tomorrow

- To be available in the N6 and N8 variant

- Likely to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 118bhp/172Nm

Ahead of the official launch in India tomorrow, the Hyundai Venue N Line has been spotted in the country. Bookings for the new model recently commenced against a token amount of Rs 21,000. The Venue N Line will be available in two variant options: N6 and N8. The vehicle will be available in two monotone colour options: Polar White and Shadow Grey. Further, the vehicle will be available in three dual-tone colours: Polar White with Phantom Black roof, Shadow Grey with Phantom Black roof, and Thunder Blue with Shadow Black roof.

Mechanically, the 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line will be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. This engine will come mated to a seven-speed DCT unit.

Visually, the vehicle gets sporty red accents on the exterior and interior. Moreover, the vehicle rides on a set of 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with N branding. The vehicle will also sport the ‘N Line’ badging on the front fender and tailgate.

More details on the new Hyundai N Line will be known post its launch tomorrow.

Source - RL