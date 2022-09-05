CarWale
    Hyundai Venue N Line spotted; prices to be announced tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    582 Views
    Hyundai Venue N Line spotted; prices to be announced tomorrow

    - To be available in the N6 and N8 variant 

    - Likely to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 118bhp/172Nm

    Ahead of the official launch in India tomorrow, the Hyundai Venue N Line has been spotted in the country. Bookings for the new model recently commenced against a token amount of Rs 21,000. The Venue N Line will be available in two variant options: N6 and N8. The vehicle will be available in two monotone colour options: Polar White and Shadow Grey. Further, the vehicle will be available in three dual-tone colours: Polar White with Phantom Black roof, Shadow Grey with Phantom Black roof, and Thunder Blue with Shadow Black roof. 

    Mechanically, the 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line will be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. This engine will come mated to a seven-speed DCT unit. 

    Visually, the vehicle gets sporty red accents on the exterior and interior. Moreover, the vehicle rides on a set of 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with N branding. The vehicle will also sport the ‘N Line’ badging on the front fender and tailgate. 

    More details on the new Hyundai N Line will be known post its launch tomorrow. 

    Source - RL

    Hyundai Venue N Line Image
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    ₹ 13.00 - 13.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Top 3 bestselling compact SUVs in India in August 2022

