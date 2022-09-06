Citroen C5 Aircross facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

- The 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross will get exterior and interior updates

Citroen unveiled the mid-life facelift of the C5 Aircross earlier this year, and just last week, the carmaker confirmed its arrival in the Indian market. The company also shared teasers of the model ahead of its launch slated to take place tomorrow.

Exterior highlights of the new Citroen C5 Aircross facelift will include new front and rear bumpers, a split headlamp design that makes way for a single-piece unit with integrated dual slat LED DRLs, revised graphics for the LED tail lights, and a set of new 18-inch alloy wheels. Also on offer could be new colour options.

Changes to the interior of the facelifted Citroen C5 Aircross are likely to include a new 10-inch, freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, drive modes, a wireless charger, a new theme for the leatherette upholstery, and a new switchgear that replaces the gear stalk in the outgoing model.

At the heart of the upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross facelift is likely to be the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 174bhp and 400Nm of torque. This motor is exclusively paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.