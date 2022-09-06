CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Citroen C5 Aircross facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    382 Views
    Citroen C5 Aircross facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

    - The 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross will get exterior and interior updates

    - The model is expected to be powered by the same 174bhp, 2.0-litre diesel engine

    Citroen unveiled the mid-life facelift of the C5 Aircross earlier this year, and just last week, the carmaker confirmed its arrival in the Indian market. The company also shared teasers of the model ahead of its launch slated to take place tomorrow.

    Citroen 2022 C5 Aircross Left Rear Three Quarter

    Exterior highlights of the new Citroen C5 Aircross facelift will include new front and rear bumpers, a split headlamp design that makes way for a single-piece unit with integrated dual slat LED DRLs, revised graphics for the LED tail lights, and a set of new 18-inch alloy wheels. Also on offer could be new colour options.

    Changes to the interior of the facelifted Citroen C5 Aircross are likely to include a new 10-inch, freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, drive modes, a wireless charger, a new theme for the leatherette upholstery, and a new switchgear that replaces the gear stalk in the outgoing model.

    Citroen 2022 C5 Aircross Dashboard

    At the heart of the upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross facelift is likely to be the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 174bhp and 400Nm of torque. This motor is exclusively paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

    Citroen 2022 C5 Aircross Image
    Citroen 2022 C5 Aircross
    ₹ 33.00 - 35.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    BMW commences fuel cells production for iX5 Hydrogen
     Next 
    Hyundai Venue N Line spotted; prices to be announced tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    MG Gloster

    MG Gloster

    ₹ 32.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    ₹ 13.00 - 13.50 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Sep 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Citroen C5 Aircross facelift to be launched in India tomorrow