    Top 3 bestselling compact SUVs in India in August 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    256 Views
    Over the last few months, popular automakers in the country have updated their compact SUV range with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades. This segment is a significant contributor to overall cars in India. 

    Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling models in the compact SUV segment in August – 

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Front View

    The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has outsold the consecutive bestselling model in this segment, the Tata Nexon, by 108 units in August 2022. Back in June, the Indian automaker introduced the new Brezza in the country with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades. Maruti Suzuki sold 15,193 units of the Brezza in the country last month as against 12,906 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 18 per cent.

    Tata Nexon 

    Front View

    The Tata Nexon emerged as the second bestselling model in the compact SUV segment. The vehicle registered 15,085 unit sales in July 2022 as compared to 10,006 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a strong growth of 51 per cent. Apart from strong sales for the ICE version, the sales for its electric version have also picked up pace in the country. 

    Tata Punch

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Tata Punch sub-compact SUV has secured the third rank with 12,006 unit sales in August 2022. Since its debut in October 2021, the Tata Punch has been quick to make it to the bestseller list.

