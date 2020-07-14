Please Tell Us Your City

  Hyundai Tucson facelift launched: All you need to know

Hyundai Tucson facelift launched: All you need to know

July 14, 2020, 05:04 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
10222 Views
Hyundai Tucson facelift launched: All you need to know

- Gets several segment first features 

- Powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options 

Post much wait Hyundai has launched the Tucson facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 22.30 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). The premium SUV is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol version is available in two variants – GL (O) and the GLS. Meanwhile the diesel version is available in three variants - GL (O), GLS and the GLS 4WD. 

Mechanically, the Hyundai Tucson is powered by BS6 compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol guise is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission to produce 148bhp and 192Nm of torque. The diesel guise gets a new eight-speed automatic transmission to generate 180bhp and 400Nm of torque. The diesel version can be had with an optional four-wheel drive system, advanced traction cornering control and drive modes. 

Hyundai India claims that the Tucson is the first vehicle in the segment to be offered with “Hyundai BlueLink” advanced connected car technology. It allows to remotely lock /unlock and even start the engine/AC using smartphone/ smart watch. Also, the vehicle can be tracked down and immobilised with just the touch of button. Additionally, the updated Tucson features a new floating type eight-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and voice recognition function.

The Hyundai Tucson has received several other first-in-segment features such as wireless phone charger, eight-way power adjustable passenger seat, height adjustable hands-free power tailgate, eight-speakers Infinity premium sound system, twin chrome exhaust, welcome function, chrome outside door handles and door pocket lighting. 

The updated Hyundai Tucson gets six airbags. The Smart electronic safety features claim to enhance braking performance and directional stability, like the Intelligent  Traction Control with ESC  and VSM , Hill Assist for ascent and decent. Additionally, the vehicle also features the newly introduced TPMS and electronic parking brakes. The company further claims that the Tucson has a strong body structure with generous usage of advanced high steel strength steel for a lighter yet rigid body shell. 

Hyundai Tucson is available with a five year Wonder Warranty. To meet individual need, the Hyundai Premium Assurance Program (HPAP) offers three years / 30,000 km free maintenance, Blue Link/Map subscription, roadside assistance and premium care visit. The Wonder Warranty further enhances hassle-free ownership experience with option of three-years/ Unlimited kms or four years /60,000kms or five-years /50,000kms warranty.

Hyundai Tucson Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 26.72 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 28.28 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 26.09 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 26.72 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 26.94 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 24.99 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 27.17 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 25.05 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 24.99 Lakh onwards

