Kia Sonet world premiere in India on 7 August

- Kia Sonet India launch expected to take place in September

- The model will rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue

Kia Motors India had showcased the Sonet sub-four metre SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 for the first time. The production-ready version of the model is now slated to make its world debut here in India on 7 August.

The Kia Sonet will be the third product from the brand for the Indian market after the Seltos and the Carnival, which is expected to arrive in September this year. The Sonet is expected to be followed by a range of models, and you can read all about it here.

Under the hood, the Kia Sonet is expected to be offered with a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel motor and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. A six-speed manual transmission is likely to be standard while a DCT unit and an iMT unit will be available as an option. The Sonet will be the first model from Kia to feature the iMT or intelligent Manual Transmission, details of which can be read here.

Feature highlights of the Kia Sonet might include full LED headlamps, tiger-nose grille, faux skid plates, dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lights, 10.25inch touchscreen infotainment system, Kia UVO connectivity, ventilated seats, wireless charging, steering mounted controls, flat-bottom steering wheel and red highlights across the interior and exterior. Upon launch, the Kia Sonet will rival the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser.