Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Kia Sonet world premiere in India on 7 August

Kia Sonet world premiere in India on 7 August

July 14, 2020, 05:45 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
724 Views
Write a comment
Kia Sonet world premiere in India on 7 August

- Kia Sonet India launch expected to take place in September

- The model will rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue

Kia Motors India had showcased the Sonet sub-four metre SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 for the first time. The production-ready version of the model is now slated to make its world debut here in India on 7 August.

The Kia Sonet will be the third product from the brand for the Indian market after the Seltos and the Carnival, which is expected to arrive in September this year. The Sonet is expected to be followed by a range of models, and you can read all about it here.

Under the hood, the Kia Sonet is expected to be offered with a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel motor and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. A six-speed manual transmission is likely to be standard while a DCT unit and an iMT unit will be available as an option. The Sonet will be the first model from Kia to feature the iMT or intelligent Manual Transmission, details of which can be read here.

Feature highlights of the Kia Sonet might include full LED headlamps, tiger-nose grille, faux skid plates, dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lights, 10.25inch touchscreen infotainment system, Kia UVO connectivity, ventilated seats, wireless charging, steering mounted controls, flat-bottom steering wheel and red highlights across the interior and exterior. Upon launch, the Kia Sonet will rival the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser.

  • Kia
  • Kia Sonet
  • Sonet
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Ad

Popular Videos

Kia Carnival | Much More Than The Toyota Innova?

Kia Carnival | Much More Than The Toyota Innova?

Kia is bringing its second product and the new fla ...

232 Likes
76515 Views

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

The Kia Seltos’ closest rival is the Hyundai Cr ...

758 Likes
416649 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda All New CityHonda All New City

15th Jul 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New RS7 SportbackAudi New RS7 Sportback

16th Jul 2020

1.50Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in