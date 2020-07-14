All-New Honda City to be launched in India tomorrow

- Powered by BS6 compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine option

- Gets several segment-first features like lane watch camera, six airbags and more

The fifth-generation Honda City, called the All-New Honda City will be launched in India tomorrow. The upcoming sedan will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The All-new Honda City gets fresh set of design and feature updates along with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options. We have recently driven the car and you can read about it here.

The sedan has scored five-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating. The latest model uses Ultra High Tensile steel along with Super High formability 980 MPa grade steel for the first time in India, along with other advanced high strength steel. As for dimensions, the All-New Honda City measures 4,549mm in length, 1,748mm in width and 1,489mm in height while the wheelbase stands at 2,600mm.

As for the interiors, the All New City features dual tone black and beige interior with a soft pad dashboard. The sedan features an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and leather upholstery with a contemporary seat design. The company boasts that the All New City is the country’s first connected car with Alexa Remote capability. Additional feature highlights include Z-shaped 3D wrap-around LED tail lamps (with uniform edge light and LED side marker lamps), Honda Connect with Telematics Control Unit (TCU), one-touch electric sunroof, Hill Start Assist (HSA) and TPMS.

The All New Honda City gets several segment-first features such as -

- full LED headlamps with nine LED array inline shell, integrated LED DRL and L-shaped LED turn signal.

- Lane watch camera

- Seven-inch HD full colour TFT meter with driver information interface

- Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA)

- Six airbags (front, side and curtain)

Mechanically, the 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine produces 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission and CVT option. The manual version returns a fuel efficiency of 17.8kmpl, while the CVT version has a fuel efficiency of 18.4kmpl. The diesel version is powered by a 1.5-litre i-DTEC engine that generates 98bhp and 200Nm of torque. The diesel version gets a six-speed manual transmission that returns a fuel efficiency of 24.1kmpl.