Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition - Top 4 features

December 02, 2019, 01:40 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
The Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition was recently launched to commemorate the popular compact car's one year anniversary. Let's take a look at the top 4 features of the special model, which is offered only in the mid-spec Sportz variant.

1. Unique treatment

In order to make it exclusive, the Anniversary Edition is a limited edition based on two variants – Sportz MT and AMT. It comes only in aqua teal and polar white exterior colours. Additionally, it gets a rear chrome garnish, body side moulding and an anniversary edition emblem.

Hyundai Santro Exterior

2. New wheel caps

There are no alloy wheel options for even the top-spec Santro. Instead all trims get wheel covers. But, this special edition gets wheel caps in a gun metal grey finish.

3. Black accents

The car sports glossy black roof rails, door handles, ORVMs painted in black along with black interiors.

4. Aqua Teal inserts

Despite the all-black theme, the cabin features some aqua teal inserts. Even the front side AC vents come with these bright embellishments to add some spunk inside.

Hyundai Santro Interior
Hyundai Santro Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.1 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 5.27 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 4.83 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 5.16 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.17 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 4.97 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 5.06 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 4.85 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 4.82 Lakhs onwards

