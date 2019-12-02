Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Nexon EV India debut on 17 December

Tata Nexon EV India debut on 17 December

December 02, 2019, 11:52 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
13178 Views
Be the first to comment
Tata Nexon EV India debut on 17 December

- Tata Nexon EV will be launched in early 2020

- The model is expected to be priced between Rs 15-17 lakhs (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors has revealed that the Nexon EV will be unveiled in India on 17 December. The model is further expected to be launched in the country early next year, with a price tag of approximately Rs 15-17 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Set to target a range of 300kms, the upcoming Tata Nexon EV will be powered by a Lithium Ion battery pack that is IP67 dust and water resistant. The battery, which will be offered with an eight year warranty, can be charged via slow charging and fast charging options with any 15A 220V socket. The company will not offer battery swapping option for the Nexon based EV.

Promotional videos shared by Tata Motors on social media platforms reveal that the Nexon EV will come equipped with a digital-analogue instrument cluster, similar to the unit seen on the upcoming Altroz premium hatchback, details of which are available here. The model will be a front-wheel drive unit and will feature a water-cooled ECU.

  • Tata
  • Nexon EV
  • Tata Nexon EV
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

New Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 Review

New Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 Review

The Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 in its lates ...

2091 Likes
299792 Views

Tata Tiago Review

Tata Tiago Review

The New Tata Tiago does quite a few things righ ...

4691 Likes
913399 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in