Tata Nexon EV India debut on 17 December

Tata Motors has revealed that the Nexon EV will be unveiled in India on 17 December. The model is further expected to be launched in the country early next year, with a price tag of approximately Rs 15-17 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Set to target a range of 300kms, the upcoming Tata Nexon EV will be powered by a Lithium Ion battery pack that is IP67 dust and water resistant. The battery, which will be offered with an eight year warranty, can be charged via slow charging and fast charging options with any 15A 220V socket. The company will not offer battery swapping option for the Nexon based EV.

Promotional videos shared by Tata Motors on social media platforms reveal that the Nexon EV will come equipped with a digital-analogue instrument cluster, similar to the unit seen on the upcoming Altroz premium hatchback, details of which are available here. The model will be a front-wheel drive unit and will feature a water-cooled ECU.