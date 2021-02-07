Hyundai leads sales in the SUV segment in January 2021

- Hyundai Creta leads the SUV segment with 12,284-unit sales in India last month

- Hyundai Venue leads the compact SUV segment with 11,779-unit sales in January 2021

The South Korean car manufacturer, Hyundai has grown strong in the Indian market and competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Mahindra in India. Hyundai is the second highest-selling car manufacturer in the country with 52,005-unit sales last month as against 42,002-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a growth of 23.8 per cent. Interestingly, the company has emerged strong in the SUV segment in January 2021. The Hyundai Creta leads the segment with 12,284-unit sales in India last month. Additionally, Creta has witnessed 78 per cent growth last month as compared to 6,900-unit sales in the same period last year.

The second bestseller for the company, the Venue has emerged as a popular choice in the compact SUV segment. The company sold 11,779 units of the Venue in India last month as compared to 6,733 units in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a 75 per cent growth in sales. Both the models are strong selling brands for the company in India and these figures are likely to remain the same in the months to come. That said, the upcoming Renault Kiger could be a strong competitor to the likes of the Hyundai Venue in India.