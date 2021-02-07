CarWale
    • Hyundai announces discount offers for February 2021

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    2,062 Views
    - MY 2020 Elantra petrol automatic offered with a discount of up to Rs 1 lakh

    - MY 2020 Kona Electric attracts Rs 1.5 lakh cash discount

    Hyundai has announced several discount offers on the Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Elantra, and the Kona EV this month. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits at several dealerships across the country. We provide you a detailed list of the model-wise discount for February 2021.

    The base Era variant of the Santro hatchback can be bought this month for a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively. Meanwhile, the Magna, Sportz, and Asta variants attract Rs 20,000 cash benefit. For the 2020 year models, customers can avail an additional Rs 10,000 cash discount. 

    The CNG variant of the Grand i10 Nios is also up for grabs for a cash discount of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The MY 2020 CNG models are offered with an extra Rs 10,000 discount. The potent Nios Turbo can be bought with more advantages such as Rs 25,000 cash discount and Rs 10,000 exchange bonus. A further Rs 20,000 cash discount can be had on the MY 2020 models. 

    The offer on the compact sedan Aura CNG variant stands at Rs 15,000 exchange bonus. The petrol and diesel variants attract Rs 10,000 cash discount and Rs 15,000 exchange bonus. The Aura turbo carries a benefit of Rs 30,000 cash discount and Rs 15,000 exchange bonus. The 2020 model year can be purchased by the customers for an additional Rs 20,000 cash discount. 

    Additionally, the MY 2020 Elantra petrol automatic variant is presented with a cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 70,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively. The EV offering from Hyundai in the form of the Kona Electric is being offered with the highest discount of Rs 1.5 lakh. A corporate discount of Rs 5,000 is also applicable on the Santro, Grand i10 Nios, and the Aura. There are no offers on the new i20, Venue, Verna, Creta, and the Tucson.

