Hyundai Ioniq 5 for the Indian market to be unveiled on 20 December

- Bookings of the Ioniq 5 will begin on 20 December

- The model will be locally assembled in the country

Hyundai is scheduled to unveil the India-spec Ioniq 5 on 20 November, which is also when the company plans to commence deliveries of the EV crossover. The model will be based on the same E-GMP platform that also underpins the Kia EV6.

The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 is likely to be powered by 58kWh and 72.6kWh battery packs with RWD and AWD configurations respectively. While its distant sibling, the EV6 arrives in the country as a CBU product, the Ioniq 5 will be locally assembled, and could thus result in a fairly lower price tag. Hyundai has confirmed that the India-spec Ioniq 5 will offer a range of 412km on a single charge.

Feature highlights of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will include all LED lighting, flush-fitting door handles, 20-inch alloy wheels, Level 2 ADAS, a two-spoke steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, a sliding centre console, electrically adjustable front seats with relaxation function and lumbar support, and a large single-piece console on the dashboard that houses the touchscreen infotainment system and the fully digital instrument cluster.