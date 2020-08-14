CarWale
    • Hyundai India launches nationwide Freedom Drive

    Hyundai India launches nationwide Freedom Drive

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2,168 Views
    Hyundai India launches nationwide Freedom Drive

    - Seven-day Freedom Drive will be held from 14 August to 21 August

    - The drive will offer benefits on interior smoke sanitisation, interior surface sanitisation and free 50-point check-up

    Hyundai Motor India has announced the commencement of a nationwide Freedom Drive across all Hyundai workshops. Customers can avail special offers on labour, car sanitisation and underbody coating for their Hyundai cars from 14 August to 21 August.

    The offers and benefits for the Freedom Drive include free 50-point check and hi-touch point sanitisation, complete interior sanitisation packages starting from Rs 599, up to 20% discount on labour charges and 15% discount on underbody coating.

    Commenting on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing and Service, said, “Hyundai’s philosophy is to be the Lifetime Partner of its customers and Freedom drive is a step towards providing a delightful customer experience. This unique service initiative is aimed at educating customers about periodic maintenance with an intention to provide seamless service experience, enhancing the customer’s peace of mind.”

    Chandigarh₹ 7.46 Lakh
