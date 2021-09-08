Hyundai i20 N Line first drive review and video to go live tomorrow

- The Hyundai i20 N Line was launched in India on 2 September, 2021

- The model is powered by a 118bhp 1.0litre turbo petrol engine

Hyundai India introduced a sportier iteration of the i20 in the form of the i20 N Line variant earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom). We have tested the i20 N Line in the streets of Udaipur and our review and video will be live tomorrow at 9 am.

The Hyundai i20 N Line gets exterior enhancements in the form of a new grille with the N Line logo, revised front bumper, red front brake calipers, side sills, new 16-inch alloy wheels, blacked-out ORVMs, a twin-tip muffler, tail-gate spoiler with side wings, and contrast red highlights for the front and rear bumper as well as the side sills.

Inside, the Hyundai i20 N Line boasts of an all-black interior theme with contrast red highlights and stitching, N-logos all around, a voice-enabled smart sunroof, puddle lamps with welcome function, metal pedals, and an N-specific steering wheel. A few other notable features of the model include wireless charging, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, BlueLink connectivity, a fully digital instrument console, and a Bose-sourced music system. The model is offered in two variants and six colours, details of which are available here.

Under the hood, the new Hyundai i20 N Line is powered exclusively by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. This motor is paired to an iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. To read our first look of the i20 N Line, click here.