CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Audi e-tron GT bookings open; India launch on 22 September

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    348 Views
    Audi e-tron GT bookings open; India launch on 22 September

    - RS e-tron GT makes a whopping 590bhp and 830Nm

    - Features an 84kWh battery pack with up to 500km range

    The German luxury carmaker has opened bookings for its brand-new pure-electric four-door saloons the e-tron GT and the sportier RS e-tron GT models from today, 8 September 2021. According to the WLTP cycle, the e-tron GT has a range of about 500km while the RS e-tron GT can travel up to 481km. Audi will be launching the e-tron GT in India on 22 September 2021.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The e-tron GT is a space-age electric four-door coupé by Audi. The front-end features a familiar hexagonal-shaped grille while Audi also offers matrix LED headlights combined with Audi laser light and the blue X element as optional equipment. Besides that, the front bumper has air curtains for aerodynamic efficiency and there is an LED light bar at the back with an animated function.

    Dashboard

    On the inside, the e-tron GT has a typical Audi interior but with classy ultramodern touch. There is a big digital instrument cluster and an MMI infotainment touchscreen display that is slightly tilted towards the driver. In addition, the dark cabin comes with a vegan interior in the form of Dinamica microfibre upholstery. On the other hand, the RS e-tron GT features contrasting red stitching across the cabin.

    Dashboard

    Powered by an 84kWh battery pack, the e-tron GT has a WLTP certified range of up to 500km. It produces 469bhp and 630Nm of torque and can go from zero to 100kmph in just 4.1 seconds. Moreover, the e-tron GT supports up to 270kW super-fast charger as well as an 11kW home charging kit. When using the 270kW fast charger the battery can provide a range of 100km in just five minutes while zero to 80 per cent can be done in about 22.5 minutes, according to Audi.

    Front View

    The top-of-the-range RS e-tron GT also bears the same 84kW battery pack. However, it is capable of generating 590bhp and a staggering 830Nm of torque. And these output figures enable the RS spec e-tron GT to achieve zero to 100kmph in simply 3.3 seconds. Meanwhile, as per WLTP, the RS e-tron GT can be driven up to 481km on a single charge.

    Rear View
    Audi e-tron GT Image
    Audi e-tron GT
    ₹ 2.00 - 2.20 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai i20 N Line first drive review and video to go live tomorrow
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco, Wagon R, Baleno, and other model prices hiked by up to Rs 21,200

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi e-tron GT Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Audi e-tron GT Right Front Three Quarter
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2826 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stAUG
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    ₹ 9.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron GT

    Audi e-tron GT

    ₹ 2.00 - 2.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q2

    Audi Q2

    ₹ 35.01 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2826 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Audi e-tron GT bookings open; India launch on 22 September