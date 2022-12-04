Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift – What we know so far

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift test mule was recently spotted in the country. Over the years, the hatchback has been a strong competitor to the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift in the country. Introduced back in 2019, the Grand i10 Nios is due for a facelift and is expected to be introduced soon.

Read below to learn more about what to expect from the upcoming Grand i10 Nios facelift.

Exterior

The upcoming new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will get a revised fascia. For freshness, the hatchback is expected to get a redesigned grille which will be complemented by tweaked headlamps. Further, the unique boomerang-shaped LED DRLs are likely to be repositioned. The side profile appears to be retained from the current model and depending on the variant, it will get tweaked wheel caps and alloy wheels. As for the rear, the vehicle is likely to get redesigned LED taillights.

Interior

To distinguish it from the outgoing model, the facelift is likely to get a new interior theme and improved upholstery to strengthen its foothold in the segment. Moreover, the hatchback will offer a new instrument cluster and might also offer a larger infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Engine

Under the hood, the updated Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is likely to be powered by the existing petrol, diesel, and CNG options. The petrol engine option produces 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 114Nm at 4,000rpm, while the CNG version produces 68bhp at 6,000rpm and 95Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The diesel version generates 74bhp at 4,000rpm and 190Nm at 1,750rpm. The hatchback will be available in both manual and AMT transmission options.

Image source - RL