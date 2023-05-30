Hyundai Exter exterior design fully revealed; launching in India in July

- Hyundai Exter will rival the Tata Punch and Citroen C3

- To be launched in India on 10 July

Hyundai India has completely revealed the exterior design of the Exter B-SUV ahead of its launch that will take place on 10 July. The carmaker had previously revealed only the front design of the upcoming model.

Hyundai Exter exterior design

As seen in the image here, the posterior of the new Hyundai Exter will get an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, new LED tail lights with an H-shape design, a faux carbon-fibre insert above the number plate recess, a faux skid plate and reflectors on the bumper, and a shark-fin antenna. Elsewhere, the model gets dual-tone alloy wheels, black roof rails and ORVMs, H-shaped LED DRLs, projector headlamps, and body cladding all around.

Hyundai Exter interior and features

The interiors of the 2023 Hyundai Exter will come equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a dashcam with dual cameras, an electric sunroof, BlueLink connected car technology, a large touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and wireless charging.

Hyundai Exter engine and specifications

The new Exter will source power from a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine mated with a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT gearbox. This motor is expected to generate 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. Also up for offer will be a CNG version producing 68bhp and 95Nm of torque.

Hyundai Exter colours and variants

The Exter B-SUV will be available in nine colours including Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Atlas Black with Abyss Black, Cosmic Blue with Abyss Black, and Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black. Customers can choose from seven variants: EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. Bookings are currently underway for Rs. 11,000.