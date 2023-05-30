CarWale
    2024 BMW M2 Competition spied testing

    Haji Chakralwale

    2024 BMW M2 Competition spied testing

    - The 2023 M2 to launch soon in India

    - Will get automatic and manual gearboxes

    BMW is all set to launch the second generation of its performance sedan, the M2, in India in the coming months. Ahead of the price reveal of the 2023 model in the country, a 2024 version of the same was spotted testing on international soil.

    Although the test mule of the M2 was seen covered in heavy camouflage, the two-door car closely resembles the 2023 iteration in terms of design. However, we expect some minor tweaks, like a revised front grille and bumper, reshaped LED DRLs, a new set of alloy wheels, and redesigned rear bumper.

    In terms of features, just like other BMW models, the M2 facelift will likely come equipped with a curved display housing a touchscreen infotainment unit and the instrument cluster. It will also get M-specific bucket seats with Alcantara seat upholstery, automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless charger, ambient lighting, and more.

    Under the hood, the M2 will be powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine producing 460bhp and 550Nm of torque. The transmission may include an eight-speed automatic and a six-speed manual gearbox. 

