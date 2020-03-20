Hyundai Elite i20 BS6: All you need to know

Hyundai introduced the updated Elite i20 in India late last month. The updated Hyundai Elite i20 is now BS6 compliant and available in three variants - Magna+, Sportz+ and Asta (O). The Sportz+ variant is also available in dual tone trim. The premium hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission to produce 82bhp and 115Nm of torque.

In terms of dimensions, the BS6 Hyundai Elite i20 measures 3,985mm in length, 1,734mm in width, it has a height of 1,505mm, while the wheelbase measures 2,570mm. In terms of design, the hatchback features a large glossy black grille with chrome surround in the front bumper. The top spec variant gets projector headlamps with cornering lamps and DRLs, while the rest get halogen headlamps with DRLs near the fog lamps. The sides feature black A and B pillar with body coloured ORVMs (dual tone trim features black ORVMs). Likewise, the R16 diamond cut alloy wheels are limited to dual colour trim and the top spec Asta (O). Magna+ gets 185/70 R14 steel wheels, while the Sportz+ variant gets R15 gun metal finish alloy wheels.

As for the interior, the Elite i20 gets dual tone black and beige interior as standard, except for satin red pack option in dual tone variant. Depending on the variant, the Elite i20 has multiple features like driver seat height adjust, 17.77cm Touch Screen with IPS Display, Smartphone Connectivity - Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink, voice recognition, side and curtain airbags, push button start/stop and more. Interestingly, the updated Hyundai Elite i20 gets a few segment first features in the form of wireless phone charger, eco coating technology, rear armrest with cup holder and front air curtains. To learn more about variant specific features, click here.