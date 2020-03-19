Hyundai Elite i20 BS6: Variants explained

Hyundai launched the BS6 compliant Elite i20 in India late last month. At the time of launch, Hyundai had revised the feature and variant list for the updated model. This time around we reveal the list of feature in Magna+, Sportz+ and Asta (O) variants. The premium hatchback is available only in the BS6 compliant 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine option which is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Read below to learn more about its features.

Magna+ (All standard features)

Driver and passenger airbags

ABS

Reverse parking sensors

Halogen headlamps with DRLs near front fog lamps

Central locking

Smart pedal

Impact and speed sensing door lock/unlock

Clutch lock

Headlamp escort function

Seatbelt pre-tensioners – driver and passenger

High speed alert system

Driver and passenger seatbelt reminder

Immobiliser

Dual horn

High glossy black grille with chrome surround

Black B and C pillar

Body coloured front bumper and dual tone rear bumper

Roof antennae

Dual tone black and beige interior

Fixed armrest

Front and rear door map pockets

Front passenger seat back pocket

Sunglass holder

Metal finish inside door handles and parking lever tip

Instrument panel with blue interior illumination, dual tripmeter, tachometer and digital clock

Warning indicator – gear shift, low fuel, door and tailgate ajar and immobiliser

Front seat adjustable headrest

Front and rear speakers

USB port and Bluetooth connectivity

Steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth controls

i-Blue (Audio Remote Application)

Power windows

Rear AC vents

Passenger vanity mirror

12V power outlet

Theatre dimming central room lamp

Front map lamp

Intermittent Variable Front Wiper

Lane change indicator

Electrically adjustable ORVM

Battery saver

185/70 R14 steel wheels

Sportz+ (In addition to standard features)

Rear camera with display on AVN

Rear defogger with timer

Black ORVMs in dual colour variant

Turn indicators on ORVMs

R15 gun metal finish alloy wheels/R16 diamond cut alloy wheels in dual tone variant

Satin red pack interior colour in dual tone trim/ Dual tone black and beige interior standard

Height adjustable driver seat

Rear seat height adjustable only in dual tone trim

Sliding armrest

17.77cm Touch Screen with IPS Display

Smartphone Connectivity - Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink

Arkamys sound

Voice recognition

Tilt and telescopic steering

Front USB charger/wireless charger in dual tone

Electric folding and auto folding ORVMs

Asta (O)

Side and curtain airbags

Automatic headlamps

Smart key

ISOFIX

Driver and passenger height adjustment seatbelt

Projector headlamps with cornering lamps and DRLs

Black waistline moulding

R16 diamond cut alloy wheels

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Advanced supervision display – service reminder, parking sensor display and auto unlock function

IC light adjustment

Push button start/stop

Driver power window auto up/down with pinch guard

Automatic AC

Rear wiper and washer

Luggage lamp

Welcome function on ORVMs