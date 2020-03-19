Please Tell Us Your City

Hyundai Elite i20 BS6: Variants explained

March 19, 2020, 05:52 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1044 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai Elite i20 BS6: Variants explained

Hyundai launched the BS6 compliant Elite i20 in India late last month. At the time of launch, Hyundai had revised the feature and variant list for the updated model. This time around we reveal the list of feature in Magna+, Sportz+ and Asta (O) variants. The premium hatchback is available only in the BS6 compliant 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine option which is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Read below to learn more about its features. 

Magna+ (All standard features) 

Driver and passenger airbags

ABS

Reverse parking sensors 

Halogen headlamps with DRLs near front fog lamps

Central locking

Smart pedal 

Impact and speed sensing door lock/unlock

Clutch lock

Headlamp escort function 

Seatbelt pre-tensioners – driver and passenger

High speed alert system

Driver and passenger seatbelt reminder 

Immobiliser 

Dual horn

High glossy black grille with chrome surround 

Black B and C pillar 

Body coloured front bumper and dual tone rear bumper 

Roof antennae

Dual tone black and beige interior

Fixed armrest

Front and rear door map pockets 

Front passenger seat back pocket

Sunglass holder 

Metal finish inside door handles and parking lever tip 

Instrument panel with blue interior illumination, dual tripmeter, tachometer and digital clock

Warning indicator – gear shift, low fuel, door and tailgate ajar and immobiliser 

Front seat adjustable headrest 

Front and rear speakers 

USB port and Bluetooth connectivity 

Steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth controls

i-Blue (Audio Remote Application)

Power windows 

Rear AC vents 

Passenger vanity mirror 

12V power outlet 

Theatre dimming central room lamp

Front map lamp 

Intermittent Variable Front Wiper

Lane change indicator 

Electrically adjustable ORVM

Battery saver

185/70 R14 steel wheels 

Sportz+ (In addition to standard features)

Rear camera with display on AVN

Rear defogger with timer

Black ORVMs in dual colour variant 

Turn indicators on ORVMs

R15 gun metal finish alloy wheels/R16 diamond cut alloy wheels in dual tone variant 

Satin red pack interior colour in dual tone trim/ Dual tone black and beige interior standard 

Height adjustable driver seat 

Rear seat height adjustable only in dual tone trim

Sliding armrest 

17.77cm Touch Screen with IPS Display

Smartphone Connectivity - Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink

Arkamys sound 

Voice recognition 

Tilt and telescopic steering 

Front USB charger/wireless charger in dual tone 

Electric folding and auto folding ORVMs

Asta (O)

Side and curtain airbags 

Automatic headlamps

Smart key

ISOFIX

Driver and passenger height adjustment seatbelt 

Projector headlamps with cornering lamps and DRLs

Black waistline moulding 

R16 diamond cut alloy wheels 

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Advanced supervision display – service reminder, parking sensor display and auto unlock function 

IC light adjustment 

Push button start/stop

Driver power window auto up/down with pinch guard 

Automatic AC 

Rear wiper and washer 

Luggage lamp 

Welcome function on ORVMs

Hyundai Elite i20 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 7.63 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.94 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 7.38 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 7.7 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 7.68 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 7.42 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 7.55 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.28 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.26 Lakh onwards

