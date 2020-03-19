Hyundai Elite i20 BS6: Variants explained

Hyundai launched the BS6 compliant Elite i20 in India late last month. At the time of launch, Hyundai had revised the feature and variant list for the updated model. This time around we reveal the list of feature in Magna+, Sportz+ and Asta (O) variants. The premium hatchback is available only in the BS6 compliant 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine option which is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Read below to learn more about its features.
Magna+ (All standard features)
Driver and passenger airbags
ABS
Reverse parking sensors
Halogen headlamps with DRLs near front fog lamps
Central locking
Smart pedal
Impact and speed sensing door lock/unlock
Clutch lock
Headlamp escort function
Seatbelt pre-tensioners – driver and passenger
High speed alert system
Driver and passenger seatbelt reminder
Immobiliser
Dual horn
High glossy black grille with chrome surround
Black B and C pillar
Body coloured front bumper and dual tone rear bumper
Roof antennae
Dual tone black and beige interior
Fixed armrest
Front and rear door map pockets
Front passenger seat back pocket
Sunglass holder
Metal finish inside door handles and parking lever tip
Instrument panel with blue interior illumination, dual tripmeter, tachometer and digital clock
Warning indicator – gear shift, low fuel, door and tailgate ajar and immobiliser
Front seat adjustable headrest
Front and rear speakers
USB port and Bluetooth connectivity
Steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth controls
i-Blue (Audio Remote Application)
Power windows
Rear AC vents
Passenger vanity mirror
12V power outlet
Theatre dimming central room lamp
Front map lamp
Intermittent Variable Front Wiper
Lane change indicator
Electrically adjustable ORVM
Battery saver
185/70 R14 steel wheels
Sportz+ (In addition to standard features)
Rear camera with display on AVN
Rear defogger with timer
Black ORVMs in dual colour variant
Turn indicators on ORVMs
R15 gun metal finish alloy wheels/R16 diamond cut alloy wheels in dual tone variant
Satin red pack interior colour in dual tone trim/ Dual tone black and beige interior standard
Height adjustable driver seat
Rear seat height adjustable only in dual tone trim
Sliding armrest
17.77cm Touch Screen with IPS Display
Smartphone Connectivity - Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink
Arkamys sound
Voice recognition
Tilt and telescopic steering
Front USB charger/wireless charger in dual tone
Electric folding and auto folding ORVMs
Asta (O)
Side and curtain airbags
Automatic headlamps
Smart key
ISOFIX
Driver and passenger height adjustment seatbelt
Projector headlamps with cornering lamps and DRLs
Black waistline moulding
R16 diamond cut alloy wheels
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
Advanced supervision display – service reminder, parking sensor display and auto unlock function
IC light adjustment
Push button start/stop
Driver power window auto up/down with pinch guard
Automatic AC
Rear wiper and washer
Luggage lamp
Welcome function on ORVMs