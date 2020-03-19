Volkswagen 1.0-litre TSI engine to be mainstay across all India made cars

- Will start its innings with the Skoda Rapid

Volkswagen’s future plans for India have got underway. The first India made and developed car using MQB A0-IN platform will be the Taigun SUV and it will also a spawn a Skoda badged SUV. However, one of the main heroes of this chapter of VW’s India saga will be the 1.0-litre TSI motor.

It will now become a mainstay for the VW and Skoda range and will power everything including the next generation Vento, VW sub-four compact SUV, Skoda D-SUV and of course the Taigun when it is launched in 2021.

This is a three-cylinder engine producing 108bhp/175Nm, an output similar to that of the 1.2-litre TSI engine. It is being offered with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. This engine has already found its way into the updated Polo, Vento and will next go into the Skoda Rapid.

Volkswagen has now has also revealed that the Taigun will get the 1.5-litre TSI engine with the seven-speed DSG. We believe that this will be offered in a sportier version of the compact SUV andbe a rival to the likes of the 1.4-litre GDi petrol powered Hyundai Creta.