    Nikhil Puthran

    Hyundai Creta outsells Kia Seltos in August 2020

    - Hyundai sold 11,758 units of the Creta in August 

    - Kia sold 10,655 units of the Seltos in India last month

    The recently launched Hyundai Creta has been riding high on its success. The new-generation Hyundai Creta continues to outsell the Kia Seltos for the fourth consecutive month. Back in August, Hyundai sold 11,758 units of the Creta in India, while Kia sold 10,655 units of the Seltos in the country last month. Interestingly, the Hyundai Creta has also emerged as the bestseller in the SUV segment in the country. 

    Hyundai Creta has witnessed a steady growth in sales, post the relaxation in government norms due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In terms of sales, Hyundai sold 3,212 units, 7,202 units and 11,549 units of the Creta in May, June and July respectively. In the same months, the Kia Seltos registered sales of 1,611 units and 7,114 units, and 8,270 units, respectively.

    The updated Hyundai Creta is based on the global design language - ‘sensuous sportiness’. The SUV is available in two petrol and one diesel engine option. On the other hand, Kia is making an effort to further strengthen its competition against the Creta with the newly launched 2020 Seltos. Kia has added 10 new features across the range as part of the model year refresh for the Seltos SUV. The Kia Seltos is available in 16 variants across three engine options and two trim levels.

    The competition is further expected to intensify in the festive season.

