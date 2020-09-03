India-bound next-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC Class spotted testing

- New Mercedes-Benz GLC Class could debut in H2, 2021

- The spy images reveal exterior design updates

Ahead of its debut that could take place in the second half of 2021, Mercedes-Benz has commenced testing of the new-gen GLC Class on public roads. New spy images capture a fully camouflaged test-mule of the model.

As seen in the spy images, the new Mercedes-Benz GLC Class will be an all-new model, and though the test-mule is camouflaged, a few changes are instantly noticed. The model features a longer wheelbase for added comfort, or the option of a seven-seat version and a lower stance to improve the handling and fuel efficiency.

Changes to the exterior design of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLC Class include the ORVMs that have moved from the A-pillar on to the doors, door handles repositioned below the shoulder line as opposed to above it in the outgoing model. That said, the model is likely to be in the initial stages of tests, evident from the pre-production headlamps and tail lights on the model.

Inside, the next-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC Class could receive new features as well as an updated MBUX system. Powertrain options are likely to include the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines while hybrid and electric variants cannot be ruled out either.