BMW India opens new state-of-the-art aftersales facility in Mumbai

BMW India today announced the opening of Infinity Cars’ new facility in Lalbaug, Mumbai. Based on the latest BMW ‘Facility Next’ concept, the new outlet offers aftersales services and BMW Premium Selection (BPS) with an enhanced digital interface.

Spread over 31,000 square feet, the ultra-modern aftersales facility has a service workshop with 20 service bays (including mechanical, body and paint). The entire aftersales service staff has undergone rigorous training and has been certified at BMW Group India’s training centre.

Existing BMW customers can book a service instantly using BMW Contactless Experience. Once logged into their account, customers can choose a convenient date and time, type of service required and confirm pick up and drop details.

Service cost estimates along with details of the service are sent for approval using BMW Smart Video. Secure online payments for services availed of help in offering a complete peace-of-mind experience for the end-user.

BMW Premium Selection (BPS) at Infinity Cars offers the finest range of pre-owned BMW vehicles that are carefully selected and comprehensively examined for quality. With the Virtual Product Presentation (VPP), customers can easily check current vehicle stock, obtain information such as current mileage, retail price, car specifications and dealer contact data.

Additionally, the user-friendly interface offers visitors a broad range of search functionalities to select their favourite vehicle. A range of individual and attractive financing options are available for BPS vehicles.

A dedicated team of finance and insurance consultants offer personalised advice and provide suitable financing options as per customers’ needs. Customers can also choose a trade-in offer for a fair exchange value, hassle-free documentation and evaluation of vehicle at their doorsteps.