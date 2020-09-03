CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW India opens new state-of-the-art aftersales facility in Mumbai

    BMW India opens new state-of-the-art aftersales facility in Mumbai

    Authors Image

    Santosh Nair

    682 Views
    BMW India opens new state-of-the-art aftersales facility in Mumbai

    - Enhanced digital experience with BMW Contactless, BMW Smart Video and BMW Smart Repair services

    - The latest range of BMW Lifestyle Collection and accessories are available for automotive enthusiasts

    - BMW Premium Selection for best deals on used cars with right history

    BMW India today announced the opening of Infinity Cars’ new facility in Lalbaug, Mumbai. Based on the latest BMW ‘Facility Next’ concept, the new outlet offers aftersales services and BMW Premium Selection (BPS) with an enhanced digital interface. 

    Spread over 31,000 square feet, the ultra-modern aftersales facility has a service workshop with 20 service bays (including mechanical, body and paint). The entire aftersales service staff has undergone rigorous training and has been certified at BMW Group India’s training centre.

    Existing BMW customers can book a service instantly using BMW Contactless Experience. Once logged into their account, customers can choose a convenient date and time, type of service required and confirm pick up and drop details. 

    Service cost estimates along with details of the service are sent for approval using BMW Smart Video. Secure online payments for services availed of help in offering a complete peace-of-mind experience for the end-user.

    BMW Premium Selection (BPS) at Infinity Cars offers the finest range of pre-owned BMW vehicles that are carefully selected and comprehensively examined for quality. With the Virtual Product Presentation (VPP), customers can easily check current vehicle stock, obtain information such as current mileage, retail price, car specifications and dealer contact data. 

    Additionally, the user-friendly interface offers visitors a broad range of search functionalities to select their favourite vehicle. A range of individual and attractive financing options are available for BPS vehicles. 

    A dedicated team of finance and insurance consultants offer personalised advice and provide suitable financing options as per customers’ needs. Customers can also choose a trade-in offer for a fair exchange value, hassle-free documentation and evaluation of vehicle at their doorsteps.

    • BMW
    • 7-series
    • X6
    • BMW X6
    • BMW X1
    • X1
    • 5-series
    • BMW 5-Series
    • BMW 7 Series
    • bmw x3
    • bmw x5
    • x3
    • x5
    • BMW X4
    • BMW 8 Series
    • X4
    • BMW X7
    • X7
    • 8 Series
    • BMW 6 Series GT
    • 6 Series GT
    • #BMWIndia
    • #BMWFacilityNEXT
    • #BMWService
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    BMW 5 Series Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 66.42 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 70.41 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 64.09 Lakh
    Pune₹ 65.83 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 66.39 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 61.53 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 66.94 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 61.68 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 62.51 Lakh
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW 5 Series

    BMW 5 Series

    ₹ 55.40 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 18th September 2020
    All Upcoming Cars