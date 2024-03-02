CarWale
    Hyundai Creta N Line waiting period revealed ahead of launch

    Hyundai Creta N Line waiting period revealed ahead of launch
    • To be offered in two variants
    • Prices to be announced on 11 March, 2024

    Hyundai India will display the Creta N Line along with revealing its prices on 11 March, 2024. Bookings of the same have officially commenced across the country for an amount of Rs. 25,000. Now, even ahead of its launch, we have details of the waiting period for the performance-based Hyundai Creta.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Right Front Three Quarter

    As per our sources, the Hyundai Creta N Line will carry a waiting period of five to eight months from the launch date. The deliveries of the SUV could begin from mid-May 2024. Customers can currently place an order to get the priority delivery of the Creta N Line.

    The Hyundai Creta N Line will be offered in two variants, N8 and N10. It will come equipped with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine mated either to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. This motor is tuned to generate 158bhp and 253Nm of torque.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Image
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 21.00 - 23.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Hyundai Creta N Line Gallery

