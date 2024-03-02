Hyundai Creta N Line waiting period revealed ahead of launch

To be offered in two variants

Prices to be announced on 11 March, 2024

Hyundai India will display the Creta N Line along with revealing its prices on 11 March, 2024. Bookings of the same have officially commenced across the country for an amount of Rs. 25,000. Now, even ahead of its launch, we have details of the waiting period for the performance-based Hyundai Creta.

As per our sources, the Hyundai Creta N Line will carry a waiting period of five to eight months from the launch date. The deliveries of the SUV could begin from mid-May 2024. Customers can currently place an order to get the priority delivery of the Creta N Line.

The Hyundai Creta N Line will be offered in two variants, N8 and N10. It will come equipped with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine mated either to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. This motor is tuned to generate 158bhp and 253Nm of torque.